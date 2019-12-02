Internet famous cat Lil Bub dies at age 8

(WCMH) — Internet-famous cat Lil Bub has died.

Caretaker Mike Bridavsky announced in an Instagram post that the cat died in her sleep the morning of December 1.

Lil Bub was known for her little tongue that stuck out and her small size due to a severe case of feline dwarfism. She rose to fame in 2012 after appearing on the front page of Reddit and has since gained 2.3 million Instagram followers and close to 3 million Facebook likes.

In her short eight-year life, Lil Bub did a lot of good. She helped start the first national fund for special needs pets and raised more than $700,000 for animals in need.