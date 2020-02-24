Breaking News
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment
Live Now
Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial

Injured hiker crawls for 8 hours before rescue in Oregon

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An injured hiker was rescued after he crawled for eight hours in search of cellphone service, search crews said.

The 26-year-old hiker, Joseph Oldendorph, was found near Olympic National Park by a Jefferson County search and rescue team at 4 a.m. Saturday. Oldendorph had fractured his ankle after slipping on ice while trail running near Hood Canal.

A Coast Guard team from Port Angeles, Washington, flew in on an MH-65 Dolphin chopper and was able to hoist the man from his location. He was then flown to a Seattle hospital.

The man was in stable condition, crews said.

“We like to train for high-altitude rescues because of the mountainous region we operate in,” Lieutenant Commander Sam Hill said in a release. “Because of that training, we were able to overcome numerous environmental challenges to rescue the hiker from a dangerous situation. We thank Jefferson County Search and Rescue for their help locating the hiker and assisting with the hoist.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools