Infowars’ Owen Shroyer removed from impeachment hearing after pro-Trump outburst

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — A correspondent with Alex Jones’ Infowars was removed from Monday’s impeachment hearing after interrupting the proceedings.

As House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler was explaining the format of Monday’s hearing, Infowars correspondent J Owen Shroyer stood up and began screaming.

“Jerry Nadler and the Democrat party are committing treason against this country. And you can kick me out, but he’s the one committing crimes, you are, Jerry Nadler,” yelled Shroyer.

And kick him out they did.

“America is done with this. America is sick of the treason committed by the Democrat party. We’re not going to sit here and watch you run an impeachment scam and remove our vote. We voted for Donald Trump and they’re simply removing him because they don’t like him,” Shroyer continued.

Shroyer livestreamed the incident.

Infowars is a website run by Alex Jones. Jones has amassed a large following on the right while promulgating conspiracy theories that claim terror attacks such as 9/11 were actually carried out by the government. Among his claims is that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, which left 20 children and six adults dead, was a hoax.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.