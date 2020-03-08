Infertility rates are higher among women in the medical field

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — A new health study says that female doctors face a much higher rate of infertility compared to women in other professions.

Doctor Erica Kaye published this study with the New England Journal of Medicine. Her study results show 1 in 4 women surveyed suffered from infertility issues. The study interviewed 600 female physicians.

Dr. Kaye says this study was personal since she struggled with having children early on.

“We had significant struggles with infertility for many years as well as 5 pregnancy losses and I grieved that journey very privately in large part to the shame and stigma,” said Dr. Kaye.

She believes the infertility rates are higher due to female physicians holding off on having children until after medical school.

Dr. Kaye says she had a successful second pregnancy through infertility treatment. According to experts, treatment ranges from $20,000-25,000.

According to her, the goal is to make it easier for women in the medical field to become mothers.