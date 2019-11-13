Live Now
Indiana police dog shot, killed in line of duty

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) —Suburban Indianapolis police say a police dog was apparently shot to death overnight while tracking suspects through a wooded area.

Fishers police Sgt. Tom Weger tells The Indianapolis Star the 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, named Harlej, died from a likely gunshot wound after finding a man hiding in those woods just north of Indianapolis.

Officers were pursuing a suspected drunken motorist early Wednesday when the man stopped his vehicle and ran into a neighborhood.

Police arrested a woman who had been in the vehicle while Officer Jarred Koopman and Harlej tracked the man. Koopman heard what he believed was a gunshot moments after letting the dog run ahead into a wooded area.

Officers arrested the man, who had a leg injury believed inflicted by the dog, which was found dead nearby.

