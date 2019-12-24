Indiana man who biked to and from work gifted a car for the holidays

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (CNN) — Christmas came early for one Indiana man who was caught on Santa’s good list.

Frank West, of Evansville, rides a bicycle to and from work several miles every day.

Recently, on one of those rides, he stopped to help an elderly woman cross the street safely.

“It’s pretty far,” Frank West said. “I ride my bike every day. Snow, rain… I ride.”

The daily, four-mile one-way trek was one Frank West’s wife was scared for him to make.

“He’s had this bike for a while,” said Melissa West. “It has black tape all over it.”

Now, with a gift from Santa, his bike riding days are over.

The Naas family met Frank after a kind deed he did a few weeks ago. Since then, the family raised money to help give Frank his Christmas surprise — a new car.

“It’s Franks’s generosity and caring spirit that brought him to bring someone across the street, and Santa’s been watching all year, and he was on the nice list,” “Santa” said.

The Wests said this Christmas gift is a blessing.

“We’ve been through a rough year,” Melissa West said. “It really reminds you there are still good people and it’s just very rewarding to know that people are out there and care.”

A rough year, made just a bit better with generosity and a little Christmas magic.

A social media group organized by the Naas helped raise the money for the car.