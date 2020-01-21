Indian dance troop receives third Golden Buzzer of AGT: The Champions season

(WCMH) — V.Unbeatable may be just that.

The youth acrobatic dance group from Mumbi, India, received its second America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer in less than one years’ time Tuesday.

In July, during the 14th season of America’s Got Talent, the group received guest judge Dwayne Wade’s Golden Buzzer during the Judges’ Cut round.

Then, during episode three of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, the dance troupe of 29 dancers won the favor of judge Howie Mandel.

Prior to the troop’s performance, Mandel said they were the best act he’s seen during his time as an AGT judge.

The dancers are all aged 12 to 27, with most of the troop’s members living in Mumbai’s slums, often with seven to 10 people in one room.

Receiving the Golden Buzzer automatically moves the group to the finals.

V.Unbeatable joins singer Angelina Jordan and dance group Boogie Storm, this season’s two other Golden Buzzer recipients.

Only new judge Alesha Dixon has Golden Buzzer power remaining as the final crop of ten acts gets set to compete in next week’s last quarterfinal round show.

The second season of “The Champions” features all-star acts, which include former winners and finalists, competing against one another in the ultimate celebration of worldwide creativity and talent.

This season’s judges’ panel includes executive producer Simon Cowell, global superstar Heidi Klum, “AGT’s” longest-running judge Howie Mandel and the newest addition, singer, songwriter and author Alesha Dixon, who joins “Champions” from the smash hit “Britain’s Got Talent.”

The first four episodes of The Champions will each showcase 10 acts, with three acts from each week moving on to the Semifinals and one receiving a Golden Buzzer to advance straight to the Finals. The Semifinals will cut those 12 acts in half, and the six that continue will compete against the four Golden Buzzer recipients for the ultimate title of World Champion!