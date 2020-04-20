India, Singapore see record numbers of new cases

A few people wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus walk in the rain in quiet Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shinto shrine in Kamakura, south of Tokyo, Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

BANGKOK (AP) — Singapore and India announced their biggest single-day spikes in new coronavirus cases as the crisis intensifies in parts of Asia.

India’s increase came after the government eased one of the world’s strictest lockdowns to allow some manufacturing and agricultural activity to resume. An additional 1,553 cases were reported in the country, raising its total past 17,000.

Singapore’s confirmed cases shot up to nearly 8,000 after 1,426 infections were reported Monday, mostly among foreign workers. Singapore now has the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia.