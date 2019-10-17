In Texas, Trump will tour Louis Vuitton workshop, host rally

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump is raising campaign money from supporters in Texas before touring a new Louis Vuitton leather workshop nearby and headlining a campaign rally in Dallas.

Upon landing Thursday, Trump credited his threat of sanctions on Turkey and the violence that has taken place for the announcement of a cease-fire in northern Syria, though critics say Trump green-lit the incursion and put the Kurdish forces in danger by announcing a U.S. troop withdrawal. Trump described the cease-fire as an “incredible outcome” that could not have occurred “unless you went somewhat unconventional.”

President Donald Trump arrives at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, with Bernard Arnault, chief executive of LVMH. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Trump carried Texas, a prized Republican stronghold with 38 Electoral College votes, by 9 points in 2016. But Democrats have pointed to demographic trends as well as the fact that Republican Sen. Ted Cruz won reelection by just over 2 points last year as evidence that the second-most-populous state could soon be in play.

On Tuesday, Trump’s campaign held a preview event in San Antonio featuring the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.