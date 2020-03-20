In pandemic, word definitions shift and new lexicon emerges

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Newscasts bring the word of “hot zones” and “lockdowns.” Conversations are littered with talk of “quarantines” and “isolation.” Leaders urge “social distancing” and “flattening the curve.” In an instant, the pandemic has changed people’s vocabulary, just like everything else. At Dictionary.com, that’s leading to huge surges in the number of searches of words like ”quarantine” and “coronavirus,” and is a sign of the outbreak’s economic toll, “furlough.” The public is sometimes grasping for clarity in leaders’ statements, though, with words like “lockdown” taking on shifting meaning as COVID-19 has spread west.