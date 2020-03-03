Franklin County leads state in new concealed carry licenses

There were more than 54,000 new permit requests, a 20% drop from 2018

(WKBN/WCMH) – Last year, Ohio issued the fewest amount of new concealed carry permits in almost a decade.

There were nearly 78,000 renewals, a 21% decrease from 2018. Despite the drop from 2018, the number of renewals in 2019 is the second highest ever in the state.

Locally, Franklin County issued 4,740 licenses and renewed 4,226, ranking first in the state. Delaware County issued 1,098 licenses and renewed 1,481. Licking County issued 967 and renewed 1,540.

Franklin County also suspended the most licenses, with 170. Franklin County revoked 131 licenses, second most in the state.