Impossible Whoppers a big hit for Burger King

Going for the impossible is paying off big for one fast food chain.

Burger King said sales increased by 10 percent in the third quarter of this year, numbers that coincide with the release of the plant-based Impossible Whopper.

Sales at Burger King locations open at least a year rose by 5 percent, the strongest growth seen since 2015.

Restaurant Brands owns Burger King, along with Popeyes, which also saw a surge in business recently following the debut of a new spicy chicken sandwich.

Restaurant Brands said Popeyes just had its best quarter in nearly two decades.