1  of  39
Closings and Delays
Ada Ex. Village School District Benjamin-Logan Local Buckeye Ag Solutions - New Washington Buckeye Central Local Schools Cardington Local Schools Colonel Crawford School Coshocton Career Center Danville School District East Knox School District Elgin Local Schools Fairbanks Local School District Fairway School Gilead Christian ECC Hardin Northern Local District Highland Local Schools Horizon Science Academy E.S. Horizon Science Academy H.S. Horizon Science Academy M.S. Horizon Science Academy Primary School Indian Lake Local School Distr Marion City Schools Marion Tri-River Career Center Marysville Ex Village Schools Memorial Hosp. Community Meals North Union School Dist Northmor Local Schools Pleasant Local School District Ridgedale Local Schools Ridgemont Local Schools Ridgewood Local Schools River Valley Local Schools River View Local Schools Riverdale Local Schools St. Mary School Triad Local Schools Urbana City Schools Vinton Co. Local Schools West Liberty-Salem Local Schools Wynford School District

‘I’m one lucky man’: Steel beam stopped inches from driver

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

(WDIV/NBC News) — A Michigan man is lucky to be alive after a steel beam crashed through his front windshield.

Johnnie Lowe, a father of three, thought his life was over when the steel beam came loose from the truck in front of him.

Lowe was driving a 26-foot box truck to Lansing on Thursday to pick up auto parts for DNC Logistics. He said a flatbed truck changed lanes when the steel beam fell off and hit the freeway.

“When it bounced, saw it was steel and said, ‘This is going down,’ braced myself,” he said.

The steel beam stopped inches from his chest.

CLICK HERE for more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools