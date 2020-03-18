Idris Elba posts update on social media after coronavirus diagnosis

One day after Idris Elba announced he tested positive for coronavirus, Idris Elba posted a video to Twitter and Periscope on Tuesday updating his fans.

Elba thanked fans for their well-wishes and said he was interested in how everyone else is doing and spending their time.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.