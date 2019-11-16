ICE to detain, deport US Navy vet despite judge’s order

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Navy veteran Joaquin Sotelo Tarin constantly fears deportation.

ICE has been targeting Sotelo despite a judge’s order of release and nearly three years of freedom and rehabilitation.

ICE reportedly refused to accept the judge’s decision releasing Sotelo from a detention facility in 2017.

And now — the bond hearing has reopened.

All this just weeks after Sotelo attended a citizenship interview in Fresno.

Sotelo will be holding a press conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 12 p.m. at the Montgomery BART Station.

The press release will take place right before his bond hearing, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at 100 Montgomery Street, 8th floor.

Faith groups, veterans and community members are expected to accompany Sotelo to show their support.

Sotelo and his accompanies plan to call to ICE to stop the planned deportation.

The U.S. Navy bet served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

During the almost three years of freedom, Sotelo has become an immigrant rights advocate and community activist.

In addition, he is a husband and father.

Sotelo’s hope is that he is able to stay with his family and in the country he served.