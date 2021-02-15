Florida sanitation worker shuts off truck’s blade moments after spotting 7-year-old in trash

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA) – A Florida sanitation worker is being called a hero after jumping into action to save a little boy from being crushed.

On Tuesday 7-year-old Elias Quezada climbed into a garbage can outside his Hillsborough County home.

Quezada was hiding when the Waste Connections truck scooped up the trash can and dumped it inside the garbage truck.

“In a minute he went out and the next thing I hear is the sound of the truck and a guy screaming,” his grandmother Carmen Salazar said.

“I got picked up and thrown, to where I was going to be a mashed potato,” Quezada said.

Luckily driver Waldo Fidele had his eyes on the surveillance camera, something he said he’s trained to do with every single can.

“Looking on camera, I see something drop,” Fidele said.

The quick-thinking driver jumped into action, shutting off the truck’s blade and calling 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools