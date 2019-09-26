Live Now
‘I thought I was being punked’: Woman gets 500 letters in 5 days from insurance company

WINDHAM, ME (WCSH)  Stephanie Lay is no stranger to dealing with the bureaucracy of insurance companies or state agencies. Her 19-year-son Bryce has severe autism. 

“It’s a daily fight to make sure you’re child is getting what they need and deserve,” Lay says.

But her recent fight is a bit unusual and overwhelming.

“I opened up my mailbox on Thursday and thought I’ve never received so many letters,” she said.

In five days, Lay has received more than 500 letters from one place: United Health Care.  

“I thought I was being punked, that someone was messing with me,” she said.

It wasn’t a joke.

The letters are basically all the same, many of them saying the company was denying a payment of $54. The others: $0.

“It said $0 and 0 cents for a claim I’ve never made,” she said.

