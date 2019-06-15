OJ Simpson on Twitter: ‘I got a little gettin’ even to do’

O.J. Simpson launched a new Twitter account on Friday and attached a selfie video, saying he’s “got a little gettin’ even to do.”

“Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly. Coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything,” Simpson said. “Now there’s a lot of fake OJ accounts out there. So this one @TheRealOJ32 is the only official one. So this should be a lot of fun. I got a little gettin’ even to do. So God bless. Take care.”

Simpson, 71, who is an NFL Hall of Famer, launched the Twitter account after spending nearly 10 years in prison while surrounded by greenery outdoors.

Simpson confirmed the new account to The Associated Press on Saturday, saying in a phone interview while on a Las Vegas golf course that it “will be a lot of fun.”

“I’ve got some things to straighten out,” he said.

He did not elaborate before he said he had to go and ended the call.

He’s asking people to follow his new official account, @TheRealOJ32.

He already had more than 181,000 followers by about 2 p.m. Saturday.

Simpson was acquitted of the double murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman at his 1995 trial but found liable for the deaths at his civil trial, when Simpson’s undated letter to him was introduced.

Relatives of the two victims have expressed disgust that Simpson is able to live the way he does. Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million for the wrongful deaths of the two victims, but most of the judgment has not been paid.

He later served nine years in prison for robbery and kidnapping over an attempt to steal back some of his sports memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room. He insisted his conviction and sentence were unfair but said: “I believe in the legal system and I honored it. I served my time.”

In his recent interview , Simpson told the AP that neither he nor his children want to talk about the killings ever again.

“My family and I have moved on to what we call the ‘no negative zone.’ We focus on the positives,” he said.