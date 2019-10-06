Hundreds attend funeral of Navy veteran they’ve never met

(METHUEN, Massachusetts) — Hundreds of people recently attended the funeral services of a U.S. Navy veteran that most had never met in Massachusetts.

The large crowd gathered at 84-year-old Korean War veteran Eileen Robichaud’s graveside after Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home director Aaron Mizen invited the public to attend because Robichaud did not have any family locally.

“We are just blown away by the turnout of everybody who showed up,” Robichaud’s cousin Thomas Vittoriosa said, according to the Boston Globe. “I had to park way down the street.”

Thank you to all who came to the Elmwood Cemetery in Methuen, MA today to honor Eileen Robichaud, Korean War Veteran. Posted by Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home Inc. on Friday, September 20, 2019

Robichaud was an only child but grew up in a large extended family, including many cousins. Like many of her generation, she felt called to serve in the United States Navy after graduating from high school. A decorated Korean War veteran, she served honorably in a naval aviation squadron from September 8, 1953, to September 6, 1957. After her service ended she moved to California, according to her obituary.

Rep. Linda Dean Campbell posted a copy of the eulogy she delivered at Robichaud’s funeral on Facebook.

“Many who attended were Veterans, and many were not. As Veterans, we are a family, and our family provided great comfort to Eileen’s cousins, who were in attendance. It is always astounding to me how many Veterans come from so far away to attend these funerals of Veterans who have little or no family and otherwise poor prospects for a proper burial with military honors,” Campbell wrote.

During her more than an hour-long funeral, members of the American Legion Riders, a motorcycle group that aids severely wounded service members, stood with many others — mostly strangers — who came to pay their respects to Robichaud, according to the Boston Globe.

Christina Hathaway traveled from New Hampshire to attend the funeral.

“She was a fellow sister in arms. And because of sisters like her, there are not only opportunities but honor in serving for women like me. She’s from the generation that made it all possible,” Hathaway told the Boston Globe.