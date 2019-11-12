Human remains found near Demopolis during search for missing Jacksonville girl

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WIAT, CNN) — An investigative team searching for a missing Jacksonville, Florida girl found human remains near Demopolis, Alabama, local authorities confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple agencies, including FBI offices, participated in the search for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams. The remains have not yet been identified.

ALABAMA SEARCH UPDATE DEMOPOLIS, AL (November, 12, 2019) – The multi-agency investigative team involved in the search… Posted by Demopolis Police Department on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Taylor’s mother, Brianna Williams, reported her missing Wednesday, when a nationwide Amber Alert was issued. Brianna Williams is no longer cooperating with police, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference Monday.

Taylor Rose Williams and her mother Brianna Williams (Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)

Brianna Williams, an Alabama native, is a U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class at NAS Jacksonville, according to the sheriff.

Anyone who may have seen Taylor with her mother in the last six months is urged to call 911 or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. Brianna Williams drives a black 2017 Honda Accord with tinted windows and black rims.

Tips may also be directed to FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774.

This is a breaking news story, which will be updated as additional details are available.

