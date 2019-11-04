How to look beyond the lists for the hot holiday toys

NEW YORK (NBC News) Parents often turn to “hot toy” lists for gift ideas ahead of Christmas shopping, but they may not always be the most reliable resource.

“There is money going back and forth between the manufacturers and retailers to be on the list,” says Jim Silver, CEO of Toys, Tots, Pets & More, or TTPM.

Silver urges parents to look at multiple lists as a starting point.

“There are so many independent resources, like we’re one, and so many others out there that you can go out and research a toy,” he says.

TTPM once famously picked ‘Tickle Me Elmo’ and ‘Monster High’ dolls as hottest toys of the year.

They offer reviews on some 2,500 toys a year, and don’t charge for placement on their list.