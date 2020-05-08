How to know if you have recovered from COVID-19, according to a doctor

(NBC) — NBC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Doctor John Torres has new details about what COVID-19 recovery looks like. According to Torres recovery from coronavirus is a different experience for every individual who has been infected.

“But we are starting to see that symptoms like fever and fatigue can last for weeks or even months after a patient was first infected,” says Torres. “As a matter of fact, one patient we spoke with has had a fever for more than 50 days.”

Torres points to CDC guidelines to gauge a person’s recovery, which he says, “considers a person recovered if they’ve had no fever for three days without using medication and respiratory symptoms like cough or shortness of breath have improved.”

Torres adds, “Negative tests can also signal recovery.”

But Torres reminds us that if your symptoms feel like they are not going away, or seem to disappear and then “suddenly come back” do not ignore or downplay what is happening. He says difficulty breathing is the most concerning symptom and you should seek “medical intervention” right away.

“But the bottom line is even if the virus is out of your system, it takes a while for your body to bounce back,” cautions Torres. “You can’t rush that healing process. So pay close attention to what your body is telling you and seek care when needed.”