How to get free Starbucks this week

(WCMH)– Starbucks is offering a free cup of coffee to customers Wednesday to celebrate National Coffee Day and their 50th anniversary.

In order to receive the free coffee, either hot or iced, customers must bring their own clean reusable cup inside a participating café.

“Starbucks is marking the milestone anniversary with their customers to share how grateful they are for being part of their community and daily life,” the company said in a press release.

Reusable cups can be up to 20 oz. (venti sized), limit one per customer, in-store only, no order ahead, drive-thru orders, or modifiers.

