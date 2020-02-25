How the teams look after the first episode of “The Voice”

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) — “The Voice” returned for an 18th season Monday night and there’s a new coach joining the ranks. Nick Jonas gets one of the big red chairs.

He joins superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton on the season premiere of NBC’s four-time Emmy award-winning hit musical competition series.

In the season premiere, the talent was exceptional and the competition fierce as the judges fought to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon in the “Blind Auditions.”

The vocalists compete to be selected by one of the coaches and fight for a chance to be named “The Voice.”

This week’s 11 performers were:

Todd Tilghman, 41
Nelson Cade III, 27
Tate Brusa, 16

Tayler Green, 27

Ashley Plath, 20
Darius Lyles, 30

Megan Danielle, 17
Chrissy Joly, 32
Todd Michael Hall, 50

Emily Bass, 16
Joanna Serenko, 18

Here’s how the teams stack up after one episode.

Team Blake SheltonTeam John LegendTeam Nick JonasTeam Kelly Clarkson
Todd Tilghman, 41Nelson Cade III, 27Tate Brusa, 16Tayler Green, 27
Todd Michael Hall, 50Darius Lyles, 30Joanna Serenko, 18Megan Danielle, 17

None of the judges spun their chairs for performers Ashley Plath, 20; Chrissy Joly, 32; and Emily Bass, 16.

The Voice returns next Monday, March 2, at 8 p.m. on NBC 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools