How ‘leaf peepers’ create fall forecast

(WNYT/NBC News) — Going for a walk with Kathy Miller and her poodle Roxy makes you look a little more carefully at the changing colors of fall.

Miller, who has a home on New York’s Lake George, has a perfect spot to peep leaves. So when “I Love NY” put out a call for leaf peepers, she immediately volunteered.

She checks the same trees each day and views the changing colors with a critical eye. Are they dull, average, or brilliant? She then reports back to the state on Tuesday of each week, so they can assemble their official fall foliage report and map in time for the weekend.