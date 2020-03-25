How actor Riz Ahmed fell in love with rapping

Riz Ahmed may be known for his roles in blockbusters “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Venom,” but he started his artistic career as a rapper called Riz MC.

The 37-year-old star said it all began when his older brother left the house and his music unattended in the ’90s.

“I was always listening to my brother’s recorded cassettes. So he would buy a CD for a week, record it at home, and then return it,” he revealed in a recent interview.

“And it was all rap cassettes and he’d say to me, ‘When I leave the house, you’re not allowed to listen to it. It’s got swearing on it, you can’t listen to any.’ So as soon as he’d leave I would listen to them all day and memorize all the swearing raps. I listened to Wu-Tang Clan’s ‘Enter the 36 Chambers.’ First track I memorized was ‘Da Mystery of Chessboxin.'”

Ahmed, who plays a rapper on the verge of international stardom in new drama “Mogul Mowgli”, has released singles, including the controversial “The Post 9/11 Blues” (2006), and two critically acclaimed albums, “Microscopes” (2011) and “The Long Goodbye.” (2020)

Bassam Tariq – Ahmed’s co-writer and director of “Mogul Mowgli” – said he had a completely different taste as a teenager.

“I was Alanis Morisette, ‘Jagged Little Pill,'” he laughed.

“And Spice Girls. But the first hip-hop album I ever bought was ‘Space Jam’s Original Soundtrack.’ The original soundtrack of ‘Space Jam’ – that was the first hip-hop album I ever owned.”