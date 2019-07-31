Houston woman celebrates 110th birthday

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) — A Houston woman is celebrating her 110th birthday.

Family, friends and community leaders were all on hand Saturday to honor Elizabeth Francis, who they say remains healthy and strong.

Francis gets emotional talking about the house full of family and friends here to celebrate her and her longevity, a life possible, she says, because of her faith.

“He’s the one keeping me,” Francis said. “That’s why I’m living.”

Born in Louisiana in 1909, Francis is still sharp, has her memory and is relatively healthy for a woman who has seen six generations of change.

“It’s really special because she’s been able to watch and see all of her grandchildren grow up and be a part of their lives,” said Ethel Harrison, Francis’ granddaughter.

Francis’ family is grateful for her wisdom, for the stories she shares, and for her smile. However, it wasn’t just family celebrating her. Houston mayor Sylvester Turner also paid Francis a visit as well.

The oldest known living person right now is Kane Tanaka of Japan, who is 116 years old.