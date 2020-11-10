Houston police officer killed in freeway shootout

(KPRC/NBC News) A Houston, Texas police sergeant was killed Monday after engaging in a shootout along a freeway according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Acevedo said investigators are still trying to determine why Sgt. Sean Rios, 47, a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, engaged someone in a gun battle. He said Rios was hit during the exchange of gunfire and ran to a nearby motel for help. Rios collapsed and died at the scene, Acevedo said.

Two vehicles — a blue 4-door Mercedes and a black pickup — were involved in the incident, according to Acevedo. He said the Mercedes has been located, but police are still looking for the pickup and people who may have been involved in the incident.

Read more: https://bit.ly/38t7UNb