Houston police officer killed in freeway shootout

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(KPRC/NBC News) A Houston, Texas police sergeant was killed Monday after engaging in a shootout along a freeway according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Acevedo said investigators are still trying to determine why Sgt. Sean Rios, 47, a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, engaged someone in a gun battle. He said Rios was hit during the exchange of gunfire and ran to a nearby motel for help. Rios collapsed and died at the scene, Acevedo said.

Two vehicles — a blue 4-door Mercedes and a black pickup — were involved in the incident, according to Acevedo. He said the Mercedes has been located, but police are still looking for the pickup and people who may have been involved in the incident.

Read more: https://bit.ly/38t7UNb

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools