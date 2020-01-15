House of Horrors: Mom, grandparents accused of locking kids in cages

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Alabama, grandfather, and grandmother are facing charges in what investigators are calling a chilling case of child abuse involving a real-life house of horrors.

Monday, January 13, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a possible child abuse situation at a location in the city of Smiths Station in southeast Lee County.

Sheriff’s investigators and personnel from the Lee County Department of Human resources conducted a welfare check at a residence in the 5000 block of Lee Rd. 246 and made contact with 4 children ages 3, 4, 10 and 11 years old.

“During the contact, investigators observed two wood constructed cages that had hasps and locks present. Investigation revealed evidence the children had been locked in the cages on multiple occasions. Investigators discovered that a fifth child, age 8 months, also resided at the residence but was not present at the time of contact, ” said, Sheriff Jay Jones.

All five children have been removed from the residence and are in the care of Lee County D.H.R

Sheriff Jones says Wednesday, Jan. multiple warrants were obtained by Lee County Investigators.

66-year-old Pamela Deloris Bond from Smith Station was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Child Abuse of child less than 6 years of age, 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence. She is being held on a$123,000 bond.

69-year-old James H. Bond of Smith Station was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Child abuse of a child less than 6 years of age and 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment. He is being held on a $122,000 bond.

30-year-old Kylla Michelle Mann of Smith Station was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Child abuse of a child less than 6 years of age and 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment. She is being held on a $122,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847