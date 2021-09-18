Hotel where missing YouTuber was last seen is less than 700 feet from the FBI

SALT LAKE CITY (KDVR) — A nationwide search is underway for missing YouTuber Gabby Petito, who was last seen checking out of a hotel on Aug. 24.

FOX31 reached out to the Fairfield Inn and Suites after FOX13 in Salt Lake City confirmed that was where she was last seen. All the hotel staff could say was, “Unfortunately, we’re not allowed to comment”.

We also reached out to the FBI in Denver to independently confirm where Petito was last seen and are waiting to hear back.

The hotel is located down the street from the FBI Salt Lake City office, which is less than 700 feet away.

We reached out to several businesses in the area and many shared their concern for Petito.

“We’re all glued to this story. I haven’t really noticed anyone coming into town or anything out of the ordinary,” shared Sharon Cockayne, Subway Franchisee in Salt Lake City.

FBI Denver said it is working with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, the National Park Service, and other state and local law enforcement agencies across the country to search for Petito.

Petito was last known to be in the area of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in late August, according to FBI Denver. She was reported missing on Sept. 11.

Investigators said Petito was on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, visiting national parks in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.

Earlier this week, the Moab City Police Department in Utah released body camera footage following an alleged physical altercation between Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, just weeks before she disappeared.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and several tattoos, including one on her finger and forearm that reads “let it be.”

The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips: 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324). You can reach FBI Denver at 303-629-7171. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online.

“No piece of information is too small or inconsequential to help in law enforcement’s efforts to bring Ms. Petito home. Additional information about this case will be made available as appropriate,” FBI Denver shared.