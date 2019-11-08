Hospital apologizes after infected donor breast milk kills 3 infants, infects 5 others

DANVILLE, Pa. (WGHP) — Three infants lost their lives in the same Pennsylvania neonatal intensive care unit after drinking tainted donor breast milk, according to WNEP and Geisinger Medical Center.

Earlier this year, eight babies were infected at the Danville, Pennsylvania NICU, and three of them died.

The hospital announced Friday that the infection of pseudomonas bacteria back to the hospital’s equipment for preparing donor breast milk for premature babies, according to Geisinger Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Edward Hartle.

The bacteria is only a threat to extremely fragile patients.

The hospital says there was no written policy for cleaning the equipment, prompting the Department of Health to issue a citation.

The hospital began using single-use equipment on Sept. 30. Since then, no new cases have arisen.

“We would like to extend our sincere apologies to the families who have been affected by this incident,” Hartle said in a statement. “We know that the public holds us to the highest standards, and we will continue to strive to live up to those expectations as we have throughout our history, constantly improving on what we do and how we do it.”

Read Hartle’s full statement below: