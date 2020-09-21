Horse sinking in mud rescued at Colorado park

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – First responders saved a horse that sunk in mud at the Bear Creek Lake Park in Lakewood, Colorado on Saturday.

West Metro Fire reports the owner was walking the horse near the lake when it spooked, got into a muddy area, and started sinking. At one point, the horse was having a hard time keeping its head out of the mud.

Lakewood Animal Control, West Metro Fire and Bear Creek Lake Park Rangers responded to the call.

Firefighters used plywood as a platform as they dug down through the mud far enough to free the horse, using a rope to pull him out.

“We were able to surround the horse and continue to free it’s legs so it could upright itself and climb out,” West Metro Fire’s Lieutenant Aaron Giesick said.

Lakewood police explain the horse was treated on the spot by an emergency veterinarian. The horse is expected to fully recover.

With drier conditions causing water to recede statewide, Geisick says pet owners, parents and park goers should keep an eye on their footing when coming remotely close to water, even if it looks dry.

“One step out into it, it will start pulling you in,” he said, adding “As you work yourself out further, you are going to get pulled deeper and deeper and the suction effect makes it hard to get out.”

Should you find yourself sinking, Giesick says the best thing you can do is stay calm and call out for help instead of tiring yourself out.

“Try not to work a whole lot, the more you work the deeper you get pulled in. You should try to make yourself a big target, keep yourself above, stay calm and let other people get you out.”