“Hope’s Vision” – Opening Up The Slopes

(KFYR/NBC News) Jacey Enget has always had a love for the outdoors, but enjoying has had its obstacles.

“I was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 1 and a half,” she explains.

Jacey’s only mode of transportation is a wheelchair.

Still, she hasn’t let that stop her.

Enget is one of the participants of Hope’s Vision that recently got to trade their chairs in for a pair of skis.

“It was just…just a thrill. I got to know the feeling of the wind in my hair and got to leave the chair behind. So, that’s the best part,” Enget said after carving up the slopes.

Hope Reis suffers from a condition that causes low vision. She started Hope’s Vision ten years ago for a Girl Scout project, offering those with disabilities to have a chance to experience sports as well.

“Every year we get more and more people that want to come out and ski and new faces every year and it’s awesome,” Reis says.

