Honoring heroes on Navy Day

Today is Navy Day!
Navy Day is a day to honor the men and women who have served or are serving our nation in the United States Navy.
According to the Department of Defense, Navy Day was established on Oct. 27, 1922, by the Navy League of the United States. The date was chosen because it also marked Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday.
According to military.com, Roosevelt had been an Assistant Secretary of the Navy and supported a strong Navy as well as the idea of Navy Day. In addition, Oct. 27 was the anniversary of a 1775 report favoring the purchase of merchant ships as the foundation of an American Navy.
Navy Day was formally recognized for the last time in 1949 but is still widely recognized throughout the United States.
Navy Day received special attention from President Warren Harding. Harding wrote to the Secretary of the Navy Edwin Denby:
The Navy is also celebrated on Oct. 13, which marks the U.S. Navy’s birthday.