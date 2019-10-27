Honoring heroes on Navy Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Today is Navy Day!

Navy Day is a day to honor the men and women who have served or are serving our nation in the United States Navy.

According to the Department of Defense, Navy Day was established on Oct. 27, 1922, by the Navy League of the United States. The date was chosen because it also marked Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday.

According to military.com, Roosevelt had been an Assistant Secretary of the Navy and supported a strong Navy as well as the idea of Navy Day. In addition, Oct. 27 was the anniversary of a 1775 report favoring the purchase of merchant ships as the foundation of an American Navy.

DANANG, VIETNAM – MARCH 5: U.S. Navy officers on duty onboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier at Tien Sa Port on March 5, 2018 in Danang, Vietnam. A United States aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, made a historic visit to Vietnam on Monday in the central city of Danang, marking the biggest U.S. military presence in Vietnam since the end of the Vietnam War in 1975. The nuclear-powered Nimitz-class vessel will remain anchored at Tien Sa Port for several days as it illustrates Vietnam’s evolving relationship with Beijing over the disputed South China Sea. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

Navy Day was formally recognized for the last time in 1949 but is still widely recognized throughout the United States.

Navy Day received special attention from President Warren Harding. Harding wrote to the Secretary of the Navy Edwin Denby:

The Navy is also celebrated on Oct. 13, which marks the U.S. Navy’s birthday.