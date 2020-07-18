Honda and Mid-Ohio Food Collective distribute food in Marysville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Volunteers from Honda partnered with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective to distribute food to customers Saturday.

The two operated a temporary food distribution site at the Honda Heritage Center, in Marysville.

Together, they were able to distribute more than 300 boxes of produce, protein and other essential items to those who needed it.

“I wanted to come here because I need food, plain and simple,” said Mary Robinson-Foster.

According Mid-Ohio Food Collective spokesperson Malik Perkins, food distribution is up by about 30-percent compared to this same time last year, due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You have situations where people are not able to make it out to grocery stores – may not be able to buy some of those essential items, and you also have people who may not be able to make it to certain pantries at certain times due to their hours, so just by having as many avenues for people to get food and those items as we can, that goes a long way,” said Perkinds.

The collective’s next food distribution site will be at Westland Mall, on July 25, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.