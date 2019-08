ANCHORAGE, Alaska (WCMH/CNN) — A homeowner in Anchorage, Alaska had a surprise waiting for him when he got a motion alert from his home security system.

He checked the camera’s app to see what was going on and saw a moose loose on his property. The moose went about his business peacefully and did not disturb any people or property.

The homeowner named his visitor ‘Bullwinkle.’