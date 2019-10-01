Homeless woman’s opera rendition goes viral

LOS ANGELES (NBC) — When a Los Angeles Police Officer captured a homeless woman singing a Puccini aria in a subway station, the video went viral after the police department tweeted it.

And that tweet launched a search for the woman with the haunting voice.

The police department posted the video with the caption: “4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voice sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful.”

The video has been viewed tens of thousands of times.

The woman has been identified as Emily Zamourka, a Russian native who grew up dreaming of being a performer.



At one point, Zamourka entertained with her violin, but after it was stolen, she turned to the instrument that could not be taken: her voice.

She revealed she likes to sing in the subway, “Because it sounds so great.”



Zamourka says she did not go to musical school and has no formal training but would not turn down the opportunity to sing on stage.

She became homeless after recently falling ill.