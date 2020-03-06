Homeless Beatings Caught On Camera

(WESH/NBC News) Police in Cocoa, Florida is searching for a man captured on video beating two people who police believe are homeless.

Officials said the video was posted on Facebook late Tuesday night.

Police said the video shows the man, who appears to be in his 30s wearing a dark-colored hat, blue shirt, and light-colored shorts, battering the pair.

“It’s disturbing to watch and to have someone shooting video and not doing anything to help is disturbing,” Yvonne Martinez with the Cocoa Police Department said.

The two victims have since been treated at a hospital for their injuries.

