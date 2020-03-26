Hollywood’s Walk of Fame empty of tourist feet

Few feet are walking across the stars that line the Hollywood Walk of Fame along Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The tourist attraction at the heart of the movie business is on lockdown like the rest of California due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The red carpets are rolled up in storage, the A-listers holed up in mansions, multiplex doors are closed.

For now, at least, the coronavirus has shut down much of Hollywood.

And for the entertainment industry’s many one-gig-at-a-time staff and freelance workers _ a quarter-million people in Los Angeles County alone _ it’s an economic disaster.

Sets are shuttered and while some key parts of the production process can be completed remotely — editing, composing, some visual effects — many in Hollywood will be idled indefinitely until government stay-at-home orders are lifted.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.