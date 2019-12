(NBC Newschannel) – Holiday traditions, 200 miles above the earth.

Astronauts on-board the International Space Station made a video showing folks on the ground how they celebrate Christmas in space.

They get care packages filled with goodies. Including Santa hats, stockings and some traditional holiday treats.

They will feast on dehydrated harvest hash and fruit cake.

They even have pouches filled with hot apple cider and hot cocoa.