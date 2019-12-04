Holiday drinks loaded with sugar, survey says

(CNN) — You’ve probably know festive holiday drinks aren’t healthy.

Right?

But do you know just how loaded with sugar they really are?

A British survey conducted by a group concerned about the harmful effects of sugar looked at the sweetness of these drinks.

It found a venti-sized signature caramel hot chocolate with whipped cream and oat milk at Starbucks contains the equivalent of 23 teaspsoons of sugar and 758 calories.

Latte drinkers didn’t fare much betters.

The same-sized gingerbread flavored latte has 14 teaspoons of sugar and 523 calories.

By way of comparison, 20 ounces of soda contains about 16 teaspoons.

Starbucks suggests customers worried about sugar order smaller drinks and request skimmed milk and no whipped cream.