‘Hobbit Houses’ springing up to offer unique getaways

(WJAR/NBC News) — There’s a one of a kind experiences open for business in Rhode Island that one might compare to a fairy tale.

For the last 36 months, construction has been happening on “The Preserve at Boulder Hills Club and Residences” in Richmond.

The Preserve is a sporting club and luxury residential community that is also home to a group of stone “hobbit houses.”

“We will have five hobbit homes,” says Paul Mihailides, the chairman of The Preserve at Boulder Hills. “Three are under construction two are completed. They are always themed, right now the themed hobbit house is the pumpkin patch which will also be decorated for Thanksgiving and then Christmas and we actually do it in spring too with tulips.”

Members of the club get priority when it comes to booking an experience at the hobbit house, but the public is welcome to do so as well.