HOA: Families displaced by hurricane not welcome

(WPTV) A Florida woman trying to take in long time family friends who were displaced from the Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian, is being told by her condo association that it’s against rules, and if she keeps it up, she’ll start getting daily fines.

Donell Pubien’s home in Abaco is still standing, but barely.

There are gaping holes in the roof and the walls are wrapped by water. It’s unlivable.

He and his family have been close friends with Teena Lavalvo for about 10 years, WPTV reported.

Lavalvo allowed Pubien to stay in her Florida condo. He is currently the only displaced person staying there, although seven people stayed a single night.

She says her condo association is not welcome to the idea.

“(The manager) indicated that she had been informed that I had brought in displaced families into my home and that it was against the guidelines of my association,” Lavalvo told WPTV.

Days later, she says she received a letter saying her home is for a single family and that no rooms can be rented out. Starting next week, she can be fined $100 to $1,000 every day someone else is staying there.

