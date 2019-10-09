Colleen Marshall celebrates 35 years at NBC4

Hillary Clinton to Trump: 'Don't tempt me' into entering 2020 presidential race

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Hillary Clinton is brushing off President Donald Trump’s barb suggesting she should run for the White House again.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that “crooked Hillary Clinton” should enter the race and face what Trump called “uber left” Elizabeth Warren.

But Trump added there’s one condition.

He said Clinton must explain what he called her “high crimes and misdemeanors,” including, according to Trump, destroying 33,000 emails after getting a subpoena.

In response, Clinton tweeted: “Don’t tempt me. Do your job.”

Clinton dismissed a possibility of running in 2020 months ago.

But she said she would continue to speak about the issues she cares about.

