Hillary Clinton: President Trump a ‘clear and present danger’ to U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) — Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said President Donald Trump is a threat to the United States and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must proceed with impeachment.

“Now she must, as she has explained, proceed with an impeachment inquiry into the president, who has betrayed his oath of office to uphold the Constitution and protect and defend our country. This occupant of the Oval Office poses a clear and present danger to our future, to our democracy,” Clinton said.

Clinton’s comments came during her appearance Thursday night with the National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL) in Washington, DC.

Clinton said her statements were not political, but a “harsh reality.”

“It goes to the core of our values, our strength, our freedom, our security, our prosperity,” Clinton said.

Clinton also noted the twist of irony that she worked on former President Richard Nixon’s impeachment hearings as a young attorney just out of law school in 1970s.

She said she listened and transcribed Nixon’s phone calls.

Clinton called impeachment inquiry involving Trump is a “moment of reckoning.”

“In the course of his duties as our president, he’s endangered us all by putting his personal and political interest ahead of the American people. This is a moment of reckoning. A historic moment,” Clinton said.

“There’s so much more at stake because it’s not just what we now know happened in a phone call between this president and his counterpart in Ukraine. We are living through a crisis in our democracy.”