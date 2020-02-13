High school students chant ‘Where’s your passport’ during a basketball game

SANTA MARIA, CA (KSBY)–Two California school districts are responding to claims that chants made during a basketball game Tuesday evening were racially insensitive.

St. Joseph and Rigettie Highschool respective basketball teams played one another Tuesday night that ended with insensitive racial chants.

The video captured shows students chanting ‘Where’s your passport’. According to school officials, it was aimed towards the Joseph basketball team which has three Puerto Rican and a french player.

Damian Perez a Righetti High school student says the chants aren’t unusual, “It’s pretty common, you know. We chant, they chant. Usually, it goes well but last night it was just crazy.”

Righetti school district Public Information Officer Kenny Klein gave his take on the incident,

“We’re aware of the unacceptable comments exchanged from both sides of the basketball court during the heated rivalry between St. Joseph and Righetti High School Tuesday night. The incident is being addressed by both school officials. We have no further comment at this time,” said Klein.

Later this afternoon, Righetti Highschool commented on the indicted with a similar response, “We are disappointed about the way the boy’s Basketball game against Righetti High school ended on Tuesday night. We do not tolerate any type of inappropriate statements made at any student especially if they could be interpreted as disrespectful.