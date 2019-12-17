‘He’s my whole world:’ Dad needs help to fulfill Christmas wish for son

BELTON, Texas (WCMH/NBC News) — A Texas father is hoping strangers can help him fulfill his Christmas wish this year.

He is asking people to send letters and Christmas cards to his son, who has a severe form of autism, KCEN reported.

“I’ve been his Mom and Dad for almost 30 years. My ex-wife when he was born, she up and left when he was about two years old. She said he was retarded, I hate that word, and basically I’ve been his Mom and Dad ever since,” said Marty Mendoza.

His son, Marty Jr. has a severe autism, is non-verbal and is the absolute light and joy of his life.

“Hope, he gives me hope. Without him I’m truly lost,” said Mendoza.

And so, this Christmas, the stay-at-home dad who gives all he can to raise his son is asking for a little Christmas magic. He’s looking for some letters and carts for his son to open on Christmas day.

“Just for him to open up something and see his eyes light up like he did when he saw Santa Claus, that would just mean the world to me,” said Mendoza.

If you would like to send cards or letters, the address is:

Marty Mendoza, Jr.

419 West Avenue C

Belton, TX 76513