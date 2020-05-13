Heroes Act, a $3 trillion stimulus plan, sparks feud in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — “The Heroes Act” is a $3 trillion stimulus plan, which House of Representative Democrats say is essential to fighting the coronavirus pandemic.



But Republicans are pushing back calling the plan “aspirational” and too expensive.

House Democrats like Indiana Representative Andre Carson says the crisis is massive, and the Heroes act goes big.

“It’s a very strong bill that gets substantial help to the folks who need it most,” Carson said.

The bill includes another round of $1,200 payments for most Americans, emergency rent and mortgage assistance, billions more for testing and hazard pay for frontline workers, including police officers and grocery story employees.

“This bill makes good on the promise to put our immediate healthcare needs front and center,” Illinois Democrat Representative Mike Quigley said.

Quigley added the Heroes Act fixes shortcomings in the Cares Act.

“It’s impossible for members in Congress to know every nuance of every industry and every sector of our economy,” he said.

But Senate Republicans, including majority leader Mitch McConnell, say the Heroes Act reaches too far.

“We’re going to insist on doing narrowly targeted legislation, if and when we do legislate again and we may well,” McConnell said.

Other Republicans, like Illinois Representative Darin LaHood, say it’s a democratic wish list.

“Billions and billions for mail-in voting,” LaHood said. “A huge amount of money to city states and municipalities, which I support but not at the level I want to do that.”

But Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin says local funding is an urgent need.

“If we don’t provide the resources that have been lost to the states and localities because of this pandemic, there will be cutbacks in pay and layoffs for sure,” Durbin said.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the bill Friday, May 15.