‘Here we go Brownies, here we go!’: Fans fight cold, sleep to welcome Cleveland Browns home

U.S. & World

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s Note: The video may contain language some find offensive.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Throngs of fans surrounded the fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in the wee hours of the morning Monday for a chance to see their postseason-winning Cleveland Browns.

Fans, young and old, were hugging, cheering, chanting, and waving Browns flags, even before the Browns touched down back in the Land.

About 100 people gathered together for the welcome home.

The Browns finally got home around 3 a.m.

Players reacted by honking their car horns as they drove away from the airport.

Read more FOX8.com headlines:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools