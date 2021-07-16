Heavy rain floods Trumbull County Fair

Courtesy: Trent Brown of Zoo-2-Go Mobile Petting Zoo and Pony Rides

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Heavy rain across the Valley flooded the Trumbull County Fair Friday afternoon.

Trent Brown, the owner of Zoo-2-Go Mobile Petting Zoo and Pony Rides, shared photos from the fair with First News.

Courtesy: Trent Brown of Zoo-2-Go Mobile Petting Zoo and Pony Rides

The photos show fairgoers standing slightly less than knee-deep in water at some spots.

Courtesy: Trent Brown of Zoo-2-Go Mobile Petting Zoo and Pony Rides
Courtesy: Trent Brown of Zoo-2-Go Mobile Petting Zoo and Pony Rides

All rides had to be shut down for a time, but they have since started back up.

Due to the weather, fair officials canceled horse pulls for Friday night, which were supposed to start at 6 p.m. There is no word yet on the rodeo.

Courtesy: Trent Brown of Zoo-2-Go Mobile Petting Zoo and Pony Rides

Fair officials said they will continue to post updates and cancellations due to the weather on their Facebook page.

